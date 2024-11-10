CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gushue, Homan advance to Co-op Canadian Open finals

    Team Gushue skip Brad Gushue delivers a stone against Team McEwen during the men's curling final at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Team Gushue skip Brad Gushue delivers a stone against Team McEwen during the men's curling final at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Brad Gushue and Bruce Mouat will meet in Sunday's championship final of the Co-op Canadian Open.

    Gushue's team from St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador — consisting of third Mark Nichols, second Brendan Bottcher and lead Geoff Walker — defeated Yannick Schwaller of Geneva, Switzerland 6-2 in Saturday's semifinal of the Grand Slam of Curling event.

    Gushue scored a single in the second end, then had steals of one in the third and fourth ends before Schaller counted a deuce in the fifth end. Gushue struck for three in the sixth end and then ran Schwaller out of rocks.

    Mouat of Stirling, Scotland defeated Joel Retornaz of Trentino, Italy 4-2 in the other semifinal.

    Mouat scored a pair in the first end, stole one in the fourth and one in the sixth, before Retornaz counted a deuce in the seventh. Mouat ran Retornaz out of rocks in the eighth end.

    In the women's semifinals, Silvana Tirinzoni of Aarau, Switzerland scored a single in the eighth end to edge Eun-jung Kim of South Korea 5-4, while Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa — consisting of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes — defeated Seung-youn Ha of South Korea 6-1 in the other semifinal.

    Homan scored three in the first end, gave up one in the fourth and then added three more in the fifth to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

    Tirinzoni and Homan will play in Sunday's championship final.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News