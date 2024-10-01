CALGARY
    Gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop over 140 km/h early Tuesday, wind warnings issued for southern Alberta

    Intense westerly winds flowed over the Rockies early Tuesday and, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of 7 a.m. peak gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop hit 142 km/h.

    Chinook conditions are likely to develop throughout the day with stronger winds expected in much of southern Alberta.

    In Calgary, sustained winds are expected to be around 30 km/h with gusts closer to 50 km/h.

    In the southwest corner of the province (where there is a natural topographical funnel) peak gusts could reach 100 km/h.

    Wind warnings have been issued for communities like Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass and Fort Macleod due to the potential for wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

    Wind warnings (purple) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

    Central Alberta had rain overnight with more rain and/or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening Tuesday as a lee low (a low that forms on the leeward side of the mountains) tracks east.

    Some communities in higher elevations west of the QEII will see snow during the day and overnight Tuesday, but aside from some snow temporarily sitting on grassy surfaces, warmer temperatures will cause it to melt in short time.

    Daytime highs will be cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight temperatures in major centres will be slightly warmer than freezing and below freezing in low-lying, higher elevation, and rural areas.

