Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm

After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.

The event is underway at 60th Street and Skyview Circle. People can drop off debris and junk caused by the storm for free.

Last Monday hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.

The storm ripped across Calgary, bringing hail to the northern part of the city.

The event is being put on by Ward 5 Councillor Raj Dhaliwal.