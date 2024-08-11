CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm

    Hail damaged vehicles and homes in Calgary last Monday night. Hail damaged vehicles and homes in Calgary last Monday night.
    Share

    After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.

    The event is underway at 60th Street and Skyview Circle. People can drop off debris and junk caused by the storm for free.

    Last Monday hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.

    The storm ripped across Calgary, bringing hail to the northern part of the city.

    The event is being put on by Ward 5 Councillor Raj Dhaliwal.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    opinion

    opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change

    Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

      Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News