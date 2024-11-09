CALGARY
Calgary

    • Halkirk 2 wind facility shut down after turbine breaks

    A wind turbine can be seen in this file photo. (File photo)
    The soon-to-be-operational Halkirk 2 wind farm was shut down on Friday after a turbine broke.

    A Capital Power representative said a nacelle and rotor fell from one of the turbines at the Paintearth County facility at around 7:20 a.m.

    According to the Capital Power website, the turbines at the Halkirk 2 facility are the largest the company has installed to date – with blades 74 metres long.

    There were no injuries and no damage to public property.

    A site-wide safety stand-down was put in place afterward.

    The site and the area around each of the towers was secured, the spokesperson said, and an investigation was launched.

    The facility is expected to become operational late this year.

