Hang in there, the warm up starts on Monday

Cooler air from the north continues to flow across Alberta and Saskatchewan in a northwest to southeasterly direction and will remain in place until the end of the weekend.

Conditions will be cloudy, with the only notable chance of snow for Calgary occurring midday on Wednesday.

The rest of this week will include cooler than average temperatures across Alberta, with daytime highs in Calgary sitting closer to values associated with average overnight lows.

After an unusually warm start to the month, temperatures in Calgary have been mostly below seasonal since the middle of the November.

In fact, it has been nine days since the temperature made it above freezing across the city. The average daily highs over that period range from 2 C to 0 C, with lows between -10 C to -11 C.

This trend will change by the end of the weekend, when a shift in weather patterns will drive the daily high up by at least 11 degrees from Sunday to Monday.