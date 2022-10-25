Hart family bring wrestling back to Stampede Park for Halloween weekend event

Every time Bret 'The Hitman' Hart visits Stampede Park, he takes a trip down memory lane.

The old Victoria Pavillion on the Stampede grounds was the home of Stampede Wrestling back in the day.

Hart's dad Stu started the company and Bret became one of the stars, going on to become a world famous wrestler.

"You know there's so much history in this little building," Bret Hart told CTV News.

"For me, it's always a great memory just to walk down here. I mean, I sold programs right along here and I think I spent ever Friday from the time I was five until I was 28 right here at the pavillion."

When it comes to wrestling, it's in the Hart's blood.

That’s why Bret's son Dallas wants to create new memories at the pavillion and is bringing wrestling back to the old barn with Saturday night's Wrestleween show put on by Dungeon Wrestling.

Dallas says hopefully he'll be able to bring Hart family wrestling back to its roots.

"You know this is where a lot of careers got started for a lot of guys like my dad and British Bulldog, Dynamite Kid and Jim Neidhart," said Dallas Hart. "This is where they launched their careers."

Saturday's main event features a familiar name to wrestling fans.

Harry Smith, son of Davey Boy Smith, will take on Nick Aldis in the main event with the Stu Hart heritage championship belt on the line.

Smith is looking forward to performing in the show.

"I think that there's a lot of great talent and, with my uncle Bret Hart behind it and myself, I think it's got a lot of potential so I'm looking forward to it for sure."

The goal for Dallas Hart is to bring wrestling back to Calgary on a regular basis – just like the good old days – and he really thinks they can make it work.

"You know, we want to be able to come in here and put on shows just like my grandpa used to do with Stampede Wrestling and give people something to do," explained Dallas Hart. "The wrestling that we have is world class and (has) a lot of ties to Stampede Wrestling."

Other names you might recognize that will appear on Saturday night are Brian Pillman Junior, son of the late Brian Pillman, and the Billington Bulldogs, nephews of the legendary 'Dynamite Kid.'

The 'Hitman' says it's going to be a great show.

"I want everybody in Calgary to know that this is going to be some old Stampede Wrestling," said Bret Hart.

"It's going to be brought back for those fans that like that diehard wrestling that real good solid wrestling that old Stampede Wrestling vibe."

There will be a meet and greet with wrestlers from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Victoria Pavillion and right after that, Wrestleween will get underway.

Here's a look at Saturday night’s card: