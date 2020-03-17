CALGARY -- With a growing list of cancelled concerts, shows and sporting events across North America, getting your money back could prove to be a frustrating endeavour as other fans attempt to do the same.

Ticketmaster is encouraging ticket holders to not reach out directly for refund requests as the ticketing agency is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and emails regarding cancelled and rescheduled events. The organization confirms its policy to automatically refund the cost of tickets and fees to the purchaser's credit card remains in place. Ticket holders for postponed events will be notified when the event is rescheduled.

"While some events will unfortunately need to be canceled, we are currently focused on working with event owners to determine how best to reschedule each event for your enjoyment," said Ticketmaster officials in an online statement. "As you can imagine, this takes time, so we truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this new territory."

StubHub is offering an option for ticket holders for events that have been cancelled. Customers can elect to receive a full refund of their money or choose to receive a coupon worth 120 per cent of the original order to be used toward a future StubHub purchase.

For purchases made through other outlets, the Better Business Bureau encourages ticket holders to take the following steps if you don't automatically receive a refund.

"BBB recommends the at consumers review the cancellation policy," explained Shawna-Kay Thomas of the BBB. "Visit the venue’s website or contact the business as each vendor may have their own way of dealing with refunds and exchanges. Some may even offer a rescheduling option.

"Consumers can also check with their credit card company. If you are denied a refund from the vendor and purchased tickets or made a reservation using a credit card, contact the credit card company to dispute the charge. If it is a situation where you purchased ticket insurance, read the fine print as some policies may not cover pandemic."

Thomas adds that customers should prepare to face long wait times while attempting to contact vendors and to be patient as there are many people in the same situation.