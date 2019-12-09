CALGARY -- A 20-year-old Calgary man's attempt to take a page out of the 'Little Boy Blue' nursery rhyme and evade police during a stolen vehicle investigation was foiled after RCMP members found him under a haystack, wide awake.

On Friday evening, members of the Olds and Innisfail RCMP detachments responded to a sighting of a stolen Jeep driving in a highway ditch northwest of Bowden. The report indicated the driver was believed to be armed.

Officers located the Jeep and followed a set of footprints in the snow to a nearby property. After nearly an hour of searching, the suspect was found hiding under a haystack in a barn.

The man was arrested without incident and charged with possession of stolen property. Officers did not locate a firearm during the investigation.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his Feb. 3, 2020 appearance in Didsbury provincial court.