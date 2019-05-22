Health officials are notifying 200 people at a high school in Calgary's north end about a potential exposure to two cases of tuberculosis, a potentially fatal disease.

The Alberta Health Services issued the advisory on Wednesday afternoon and says all of the affected individuals are being notified by a mailed letter.

Officials say the only people who are at risk of coming into contact with the disease are being notified.

The letter includes information about where to go for a standard TB assessment, screening and treatment if needed.

In a release, the AHS says the risk of transmission from these cases are 'considered low.'

"The public can be assured the cases do not present an ongoing risk at any school nor to the general public. We are simply informing the public as a matter of transparency."

No further details about the patients with lab-confirmed tuberculosis, or the location where the potential exposure took place, is being released.

More information about tuberculosis can be found on the AHS website and anyone with questions about the advisory can contact a health care professional by dialing 811.

This is the third potential exposure to tuberculosis in the southern Alberta region in the past two months and second in the Calgary zone.

Earlier in April, 150 parents and their children at a daycare in southeast Calgary were informed about an exposure to a confirmed case of tuberculosis.

The same measures were put in place for those individuals.