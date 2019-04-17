Notification letters have been sent to 150 individuals after parents and children were potentially exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis at a Calgary-area daycare.

“Notification letters include information on arrangements for standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required,” says a release from Alberta Health Services.

Only those who receive letters were potentially exposed.

“Risk of transmission to these individuals is low, and the case does not present an ongoing risk at the daycare or to the general public,” reads the warning.

“AHS is only informing the public as a matter of transparency.”

The name and location of the daycare is not being released.

General information on tuberculosis can be found here and anyone with questions can call Health Link at 811.