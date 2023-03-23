Health Canada recalls series of supplements sold by Lethbridge store

Health Canada is recalling a series of 17 health supplements sold by a Lethbridge retailer over "dangerous ingredients" in the products.

The agency issued the alert on Wednesday, saying the products are promoted as workout aids but are labelled to contain certain dangerous ingredients such as yohimbine, ibutamoren, testolone and others.

The affected products were being sold at the Lethbridge Supplement and Vitamins Store on Third Avenue South.

It also said the supplements could contain other ingredients that are not listed on the label.

"This includes ingredients like prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding maximum recommended amounts," Health Canada wrote online.

"Prescription drugs should be taken only under the supervision of a health professional because they may cause serious side effects."

The products include:

5150 Stim Crazy Pre Workout;

Iron Brothers Supplements Thermo Burn;

Killer Labz Stim Reaper - Orange Mango;

Killer Labz Stim Reaper - Furious Punch;

Killer Labz Stim Reaper - American Pop;

Killer Labz Stim Reaper – Watermelon;

MYO-RAD RAD 140 Testolone;

NutriFitt Serum Pre Workout;

Predator Labs GW501516 Cardarine;

Predator Labs MK-2866 Ostarine;

Predator Labs MK-677 Ibutamoren;

Predator Labs YK-11 MYO-X;

Proctor Laboratories MK677;

Proctor Laboratories RAD 140;

Thermal Caffeine Albuterol Yohimbine; and

Yohimbine HCl.

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products is advised to stop using them immediately.

If you have taken any of the products and have health concerns, speak with your doctor.