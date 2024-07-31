Heat warning returns to Calgary with daytime highs back in the 30s

A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province.

Daytime highs during this heat event are expected to trend in the low 30s for the next couple of days, with lots of sunshine on tap.

Calgary will reach a forecast high of 30 C on Wednesday, with the warmest day of the week slated for Thursday with a high of 31 C.

We will hold on to these warm temperatures heading into the August long weekend, dipping slightly into the high twenties in the city on Friday and Saturday.

In typical long weekend fashion, the upper ridge of high pressure starts to break down heading into Sunday and the holiday Monday, bringing the potential for some rain and slightly below-seasonal temperatures.

Not great news if you’re planning to be camping, but any help to combat the wildfire situation in the province is welcomed.

Air quality for the next few days is looking encouraging, with the air quality health index forecast to remain in the low risk category for Wednesday and Thursday, barring no new wildfires break out.