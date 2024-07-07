Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) put the warning into effect on Saturday with temperatures around 30 to 35 C and overnight lows of 14 C in the forecast until at least midweek.
“Daytime highs will be near 30 degrees today, and will gradually increase to near 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday for many regions of Alberta,” ECCC said in the alert.
“Overnight lows in the mid-teens will not provide much relief from the heat.”
The affected areas stretch across western Alberta from the northwestern tip of the province to just north of Lethbridge.
A map shows heat warnings in Alberta as of 8:20 a.m. on July 7, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Anyone in the affected regions is encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the heat.
ECCC suggests considering rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, taking frequent breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.
Additionally, do not leave any person or pet in a closed vehicle for any amount of time.
Be on the lookout for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.
“Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” ECCC said.
The City of Edmonton’s extreme heat response will come into effect Monday.
Air quality advisory
ECCC also issued an air quality advisory in northern Alberta due to wildfire smoke causing reduced visibility in some areas.
As of 7:22 a.m. Sunday, the advisory covered the majority of the top half of the province, just barely avoiding the Edmonton area.
A map shows areas affected by an air quality advisory in northern Alberta as of 8:20 a.m. on July 7, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health. The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk,” ECCC said in the alert.
People in the affected areas are encouraged to limit time outdoors and consider rescheduling or cancelling outdoor sports, activities and events.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Japan’s tourism tax sparks industry speculation in Canada
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
Hawaii governor says Biden could decide within days whether to remain in the presidential race
U.S. President Joe Biden could make a decision within days whether to remain a candidate for reelection, said Hawaii’s governor who participated in a recent meeting with Biden and other Democratic governors and whose family has known the president for years.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.
Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
Up to 7 teens with pellet guns shot at people at Toronto park: police
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Biden says the debate was a bad night. Here's how doctors would evaluate if it was something more
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that his poor performance in last week’s debate was a bad night but not evidence of a serious condition.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
-
Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
-
Vancouver cooling centres opened as heat wave hits B.C.
Cooling centres in Vancouver opened Saturday as B.C. began to experience its first widespread heatwave of the summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
-
Kittens burned in Vancouver Island wildfire on the road to recovery
A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.
Saskatoon
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Regina
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
Toronto
-
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with non-life-threatening injuries in Scarborough: TPS
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Saturday night, police say.
-
Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
-
Victim succumbs to injuries in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Bus crashes into electrical pylon, causing massive power outage on the South Shore
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
-
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
-
Montreal model breaking down barriers posing with ostomy bag
Montreal model Sarah Levitt is helping to break down barriers posing with ostomy bag
Atlantic
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
N.B. band records live album to continue family tradition of charity
Grand Theft Bus is recording a live album in Saint John, N.B., to raise money for a charity fund.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Off to cloudy, rainy day in Ottawa Sunday, here's how it feels
Sunday is going to be hot and humid with some clouds and showers in the capital.
-
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
-
28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
At this year's NATO summit, Trudeau to call on allies to stay resolute
Canada will be reassuring allies of its commitment to the western alliance as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit at a critical time for war-ravaged Ukraine.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Barrie
-
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
-
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
-
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
London
-
Berth in Canadian Championships on the line at Slo-Pitch Eliminations Sunday
Many of the best slo-pitch players in Canada have been battling it out over three days this weekend in Dorchester, Ont.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
-
Highway 77 in Leamington reopens following collision: OPP
OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.