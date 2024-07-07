Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s

Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) put the warning into effect on Saturday with temperatures around 30 to 35 C and overnight lows of 14 C in the forecast until at least midweek.

“Daytime highs will be near 30 degrees today, and will gradually increase to near 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday for many regions of Alberta,” ECCC said in the alert.

“Overnight lows in the mid-teens will not provide much relief from the heat.”

The affected areas stretch across western Alberta from the northwestern tip of the province to just north of Lethbridge.

A map shows heat warnings in Alberta as of 8:20 a.m. on July 7, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Anyone in the affected regions is encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the heat.

ECCC suggests considering rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, taking frequent breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.

Additionally, do not leave any person or pet in a closed vehicle for any amount of time.

Be on the lookout for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” ECCC said.

The City of Edmonton’s extreme heat response will come into effect Monday.

Air quality advisory

ECCC also issued an air quality advisory in northern Alberta due to wildfire smoke causing reduced visibility in some areas.

As of 7:22 a.m. Sunday, the advisory covered the majority of the top half of the province, just barely avoiding the Edmonton area.

A map shows areas affected by an air quality advisory in northern Alberta as of 8:20 a.m. on July 7, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health. The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk,” ECCC said in the alert.

People in the affected areas are encouraged to limit time outdoors and consider rescheduling or cancelling outdoor sports, activities and events.