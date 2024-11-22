Heavy snow to hit southern Alberta Saturday morning
If the weather forecast was a Christmas song, it would be Let It Snow for southern Alberta.
The south half of the province is precariously positioned at the junction of two air masses: a warm and moist mass coming in from the southwest United States and a cold and dry mass coming in from northeast Canada.
When these masses converge, they are producing a lot of snow, the heaviest of which is anticipated Saturday morning, with southeast Alberta to experience the highest accumulations.
Because of this setup, much of central and southern Alberta was put under a snowfall warning for Friday, and that warning will likely remain in many regions until late Saturday.
Calgary is expected to receive about five to 10 centimetres of snowfall from this event, with most of it falling in the morning hours, though some weather models suggest the city could see up to 15 centimetres.
Saturday's high will be a well-below-seasonal temperature of 11 C.
Once this system drifts into Saskatchewan, some sunshine will return to Calgary and surrounding areas on Sunday, but temperatures will remain in the minus teens until Tuesday, when a nice but brief warm-up will arrive.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Prime Minister Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto with family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
Trump supporters review-bomb B.C. floral shop by accident
A small business owner from B.C.'s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Trump chooses Bessent to be Treasury secretary and Vought as top budget official
President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Trump also said he would nominate Russel Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Edmonton
-
Man armed with knife arrested in west Edmonton: EPS
A man armed with a knife was arrested in west Edmonton Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Santas, sports and shows: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend
If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, or get inside and warm up, there's plenty to do in and around Edmonton this weekend.
-
Drake's clothing brand launches NHL collection including Oilers merch
Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing has launched an NHL collection.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto honoured at Country Music Awards in Nashville
Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto is bringing home the hardware from this year’s Country Music Awards.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Lethbridge as organizations, businesses prepare for winter weather
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, with about 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday.
-
Hurricanes kick off U.S. road trip with a loss, falling 4-0 to Silvertips
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford residents fed up with noise from provincial project so loud it 'shakes the house'
Residents of a rural Abbotsford neighbourhood are fed up with the noise from a provincial project that has meant hundreds of dump trucks rumbling up and down their street in the middle of the night.
-
Jodi Henrickson’s ex-boyfriend Gavin Arnott charged with assaulting woman in Alta.
The ex-boyfriend of missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson was recently charged with assaulting a woman in Alberta, but the charges were withdrawn due to an unco-operative witness, CTV News has learned.
-
Here's why the North Shore mountains could be in for a bounce-back season on the slopes
The lifts were running at Cypress Friday, marking the first of the three big North Shore mountains to open for the season.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River high school closure extended due to fire
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
-
Grey Cup streaker fined $10K, banned from BC Place
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
-
Ship strikes kill thousands of whales. A study of hot spots could map out solutions
A study of hot spots for collisions between ships and whales around the world, including Canadian waters, offers a map for measures to prevent the deadly strikes that could drive some species to extinction, one of the British Columbia-based authors says.
Saskatoon
-
Why isn't Saskatoon's new downtown shelter open yet?
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
-
Sask. principal has sexual assault conviction overturned in light of 'butt-grabbing game'
A Saskatchewan principal sentenced to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
-
Prince Albert food bank faces soaring demand
The Prince Albert Food Bank is grappling with a significant surge in demand, with the number of hampers doubling since 2017.
Regina
-
Ministry of Highways releases annual snow campaign as Sask. braces for more snow
Snowplows will be on standby ready to go as the province is expected to get more snow over the weekend.
-
Chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting 7 women denies all allegations as part of second day of testimony
Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2010 through 2021, denied ever touching any of the alleged victims in a sexual nature while under oath.
-
Here's a look inside the Globe Theatre before it reopens
The format is the same, but the venue looks very different from the last time audiences were inside Regina's Globe Theatre after extensive renovations.
Toronto
-
Man charged with murder in stabbing death of father in Scarborough
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his father in Scarborough on Wednesday.
-
-
3 charged in connection with collision between TTC bus and stolen BMW that injured 9
Three people are facing charges in connection with a carjacking of a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning.
Montreal
-
3 arrested at pro-Palestinian, anti-NATO protest downtown Montreal
As NATO officials met up in Montreal, pro-Palestinian protesters flooded downtown in solidarity with those in Gaza.
-
-
Montreal family doctor admits to fathering child with 19-year-old patient
A Montreal family doctor has vowed to stop practicing medicine after he admitted to fathering a child with a 19-year-old woman who was his patient.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. teen sentenced to 2 years in custody in death of Tyson MacDonald
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
-
Taylor Swift Fan brings souvenir home to Nova Scotia from the Eras tour
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
-
New Brunswick government re-evaluates construction of $66-million jail in Grand Lake
The New Brunswick Liberal government says construction of a new $66-million jail in Grand Lake is under review, and could possibly be cancelled.
Winnipeg
-
Semi leaves Winnipeg overpass, hits train, causes derailment
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon.
-
Manitoba reports first case of mpox, province says risk to public is low
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
-
Towing company sues Winnipeg councillor, other towing company for defamation
A Winnipeg towing company is suing a Winnipeg city councillor and another local towing company, claiming comments they made about contracts in the city have defamed them.
Ottawa
-
Seniors facing 60% hike for OC Transpo monthly transit pass in 2025 under new proposal
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
-
Ottawa Food Bank declares an emergency amid record-breaking usage
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
-
Orleans man calls for changes after service guide dog attacked by another dog
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
Woman stabbed multiple times in Sudbury altercation
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
-
Police investigating death in Magnetawan, Ont.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 closed in Muskoka Lakes after fatal propane truck rollover
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
-
Drug trafficking investigation results in largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County: OPP
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
-
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
-
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
-
How University of Waterloo researchers could help charge your devices by moving your body
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
London
-
Budget Day 2: Councillors hope for service wins, and cost savings at city hall budget deliberations
The second day of 2025 budget deliberations at London City Hall on Friday looked to clamp down on the projected 7.4 per cent increase, however it wasn’t off to a great start.
-
Victim forced into a vehicle, assaulted, robbed, and held against their will: police
Investigation revealed that an argument between a group of people – who were known to each other – escalated, resulting in the victim bring driven away in the vehicle against their will.
-
Windsor
-
Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
-
4 Windsor, Chatham-Kent councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause on encampments
Four councillors from Windsor and Chatham-Kent are among 72 municipal leaders opposing a letter from 15 Ontario mayors that supports Premier Doug Ford's push to use the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
-
Concerns over people attempting to cross Detroit River illegally
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master is raising concern about the number of people attempting to cross the Detroit River illegally following the most recent U.S. presidential election.