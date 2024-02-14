Here's how much Albertans will get back from Canada's carbon rebate

Albertans will be getting back more money this year from the federal government’s carbon rebate for 2024-25.

Starting in April, a family of four in Alberta will receive $450 quarterly – $1,800 in total – from the Canada Carbon Rebate, formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment.

The payments for Albertans are slightly higher this year, up from $386 quarterly – $1,544 annually – in 2023-24.

Broken down by individual, the first adult will receive $225, a second adult will receive $112.5 and each child will receive $56.25 quarterly.

Those quarterly payments are slightly higher for rural residents due to a top-up, with $270 for the first adult, $135 for a second adult and $67.5 for each child totalling $540 for a family of four.

The quarterly payments will be sent out in April, July, October and January 2025.

The pollution pricing program and corresponding rebate system has been in effect since 2019. It applies a levy on greenhouse gas emissions, making it more expensive to burn fossil fuels, in an effort to encourage Canadians to change their habits.

The Government of Canada estimates the average cost impact of carbon pricing per household in Alberta is $1,056 annually, while the average household will receive $1,779 from the rebate.

The government said this year's rebate amounts reflect the temporary pause of the fuel charge on home heating oil.

As a result, rebates in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, where home heating oil is more widely used, have been adjusted.

Rebates for all other provinces where the fuel charge applies have increased.

Alberta will have the highest total rebate for a family of four, trailed by:

Saskatchewan ($1,504 annually, $376 quarterly);

Manitoba ($1,200 annually, $300 quarterly);

Newfoundland and Labrador ($1,192 annually, $298 quarterly);

Ontario ($1,120 annually, $280 quarterly);

Prince Edward Island ($880 annually, $220 quarterly);

Nova Scotia ($824 annually, $206 quarterly); and

New Brunswick ($760 annually, $190 quarterly).

The federal government said it changed the name of the rebate for 2024-25 to “clarify its function, and make its meaning and relationship to the carbon pricing system more intuitive for Canadians.”

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello