Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
The whole family can take part in Noon Year's Eve at Telus Spark, including a disco dance party and 12 p.m. balloon pop.
The party starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. at Calgary Public Library’s Central, Crowfoot, Saddletowne, Shawnessy and Signal Hill branches. The all-ages parties include special story times, dance parties, refreshments and countdowns.
Adults can also celebrate early at Ship and Anchor. Doors open at 10 a.m. with British music, food and drinks leading up to the countdown to the new year in the U.K., which is at 5 p.m. Calgary time.
Relax to the sound of a choir at Luminous New Year's Eve, where guests can enjoy singing, sparkling wine and chocolates at Bella Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Year's Eve offers several different countdowns and a light show for families between 5 and 9 p.m., and adults between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Adults can also take part in a Zoo Year's Eve gala between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Instead of a ball drop, celebrate the new year with a puck drop at 6 p.m. when the Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Saddledome.
A masquerade ball awaits guests of the Mystique New Year's Eve at Carriage House Inn. The adults-only party starts at 6:30 p.m. and is divided into several different rooms, each with a different style of music. A five-course dinner can be added on as well.
Canadian rock band Trooper will help ring in the new year at Grey Eagle Casino. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the evening incudes a gala dinner complete with seafood, pasta and a chocolate fountain.
Casino Royale is the theme of the Single’s New Year’s Eve Gala at Arts Commons but couples are welcome too. Receive a white rose if you’re single and a red one if you’re in a relationship and spend the night in a scene of a James Bond film by enjoying table games and dancing in your formal attire.
Fireworks will launch at midnight from Prince’s Island Park and will be coordinated to Canadian music on CJSW 90.9 FM.
Crescent Road N.W. from Fourth Street to First Street N.W. will be closed from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
A livestream will also be available on City of Calgary’s website starting at 11:55 p.m.
Skate into 2024 at Olympic Plaza, which has extended hours so people can glide across the ice until midnight.
If you plan to celebrate there is a free option to get around the city.
Calgary Transit provides free service on New Year’s Eve with extended service on CTrain and some bus routes until 4 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.
