Here's how you can help keep this tree-killing beetle out of Alberta

The City of Calgary is keeping an eye on an invasive beetle species that has already killed millions of trees in North America.

The emerald ash borer, a highly-destructive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, has not yet been found in Alberta but the city is remaining vigilant.

“We have been proactively monitoring for it for several years as part of the city’s overall invasive species monitoring program, which helps us look out for pests and diseases that can impact Calgary’s urban forest,” a City of Calgary spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The beetle has a metallic green back and an emerald underside. It is most commonly spread through the movement of firewood and other infested ash wood products, but it can also be spread by flying.

“Invasive tree pests can spread much further and faster when transported in infested firewood, which is why it’s important to always ‘burn it where you buy it’ and not move firewood from place to place,” the city said.

The City of Edmonton put out a warning about the beetle in July, cautioning residents against bringing firewood to the city from other communities.

In Canadian urban areas, infestations have killed tens of thousands of ash trees in parks and along streets, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The beetle is believed to have arrived in North America in the early 1990s on wood packaging and has spread to more than 30 states and five provinces since.

Once the beetle arrives in an area, up to 99 per cent of all ash trees are killed within eight to 10 years.

“Early detection of invasive species is key to slowing their spread and reducing economic and environmental costs associated with their establishment,” the city said.

The emerald ash borer is currently present and regulated in all of the southern and middle areas of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick; Thunder Bay, Ont.; Winnipeg, Halifax and Vancouver.

No natural predators in North America, such as woodpeckers, other insects or parasites, have been able to slow the beetle’s spread.

Any detections of emerald ash borers can be reported to the Canada Food Inspection Agency.