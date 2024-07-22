Here's what Calgary's new event centre will look like
Designs for Calgary’s new arena were unveiled at an event on Monday.
The event centre will be named Scotia Place.
“The design is influenced by the ancestral and historical land of Indigenous peoples and the culturally significant site that embodies our shared purpose – to gather. It brings together Indigenous cultural perspectives with Calgary’s and the region’s natural beauty, reflecting the four elements of nature – fire, ice, land and air,” the city said in a news release.
“A striking feature of the building is the central structure with a textured flame motif that emulates a home fire, which is further amplified when it is lit at night.”
Renderings for Calgary's Scotia Place, unveiled on July 22, 2024. (Source: City of Calgary)
Officials from the City of Calgary, Government of Alberta and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) took part in the event, which included a video presentation showing off the designs.
Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)
Construction on the building, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027, is set to begin this week.
Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)
The facility will include a community rink, outdoor and indoor plazas, four restaurants, the Calgary Flames Team Store and future development opportunities.
“It will provide gathering places and amenities for the 8,000 people who will live in this new downtown neighbourhood,” the city said.
More information on the new arena can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.
Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)
This is a breaking news update. More details to come…
