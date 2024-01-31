Here's why Alberta's fertility rate is above the national average

Lower financial barriers to childbearing could be helping keep Alberta’s fertility rate above the national average, according to a recent article from Statistics Canada.

Statistics Canada released its fertility statistics for 2022 on Wednesday, with the country hitting its lowest total fertility rate ever recorded at 1.33 children per woman.

The nationwide rate has been on the decline since 2009, with 10 out of 13 provinces and territories hitting their lowest fertility rate on record last year.

Alberta’s rate sat slightly above the national average at 1.45 children per woman, down from 1.55 in 2021.

“In the case of Alberta, the barriers to childbearing could be lower in the province as a result of the absence of a provincial sales tax, low provincial income tax, and on average, higher salaries and lower unemployment than in the other provinces and territories,” StatCan said.

Alberta had the third-highest rate among Canadian provinces, following Saskatchewan (1.69) and Quebec (1.49).

Statistics Canada attributed Quebec’s consistently higher rates to the expansion of family-related policies in the province, such as increased parental leave and reduced-rate health care.

Saskatchewan had the highest fertility rates for all age groups under 35, according to Statistics Canada.

Across Canada, fertility rates decreased in all age groups of women under 40. The average age of mothers at childbirth was 31.6 in 2022 – a number that has been on the rise for nearly five decades, up from 26.7 in 1976.

More details to come...