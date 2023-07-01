Heritage Park hosts newest Canadian citizens on Canada Day

Heritage Park is throwing a Canada Day party for the very newest Canadian citizens.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a group of more than 50 new Canadians will participate in an official citizenship ceremony, completing the final step towards becoming citizens.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony, as well as other special events taking place Saturday. Globalfest is doing a number of multicultural performances alongside the Nifty Fifties Ford Club. The CPS Pipeband will perform at Celebration Field, and there will be a special performance by the Rhythm of the Rockies choir.