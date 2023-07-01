Heritage Park hosts newest Canadian citizens on Canada Day

Over 50 new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens at a ceremony in Gasoline Alley in Heritage Park Saturday at 10 a.m. Above, new Canadians take the oath in Heritage Park back in 2013. Over 50 new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens at a ceremony in Gasoline Alley in Heritage Park Saturday at 10 a.m. Above, new Canadians take the oath in Heritage Park back in 2013.

