CALGARY -- Officials with Heritage Park confirm the remainder of this year's Once Upon a Christmas events have been cancelled as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the latest COVID-19-related restrictions.

Heritage Park staff will be contacting those who purchased tickets for the event, holiday teas, or pet photo sessions with Santa, to arrange refunds.

The park has also closed its Market Nights Christmas Market but The Railway Café and The Selkirk Will remain open through Saturday night.

Alberta's extension of safety measures, introduced in response to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the province, will end in-person dining at restaurants as of Sunday,

The shops of the Haskayne Mercantile Block, located at the park's entrance, will remain open to customers but access will be restricted to 15 per cent of capacity, in compliance with the new restrictions for retailers.