CALGARY -- Calgary's historical village will soon have a new leader at the helm as the tourist attraction attempts to recover from challenging economic times.

The Heritage Park Society announced Monday Lindsey Galloway's appointment as president and CEO of the Heritage Park leadership team effective Sept. 28.

Galloway, a former journalist, led the Edmonton Valley Zoo for the last 18 months following a seven year stint with the Calgary Zoo where he served as senior director of corporate services and guest experience.

"I am honoured to be joining one of Calgary's most beloved tourist and family destinations," said Galloway in a statement. "Heritage Park has always been a place where our interpretation of the past helps define our aspirations for the future. I look forward to helping the Park continue as a trusted voice in the important discussion about the evolving identity and future of our community."

Heritage Park saw a significant decrease in attendance (down 22 per cent) and pass sales (down 26 per cent) in 2018 and ran its first deficit — approximately $1.2 million — since the park opened in the 1960s. The state of the economy, the increase in minimum wage, the carbon tax and the docking of the S.S. Moyie paddle wheeler due to the low water level in the Glenmore Reservoir were all cited as factors.

Following a rebound in 2019, Heritage Park was shuttered in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed throughout the spring save for curbside pickup of baked goods as well as items from the Selkirk Grille.

The park reopened in late June but with timed tickets and social distancing measures in place that prevented guests from enjoying the S.S. Moyie, wagon rides or the midway attractions.