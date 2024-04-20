CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hicks stops 43 shots as Brooks Bandits down Okotoks 4-0 in BCHL series opener

    The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.

    The victory gave the Bandits a 1-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Alberta semifinal.

    The Bandits got goals from Nathan Free, Parker Lalonde, Logan Sawyer and Hunter Wallace to build a 4-0 lead, and Hicks did the rest.

    Brooks benefited from a potent power play, going three for three with the man advantage.

    The victory was the Bandits’ first-ever BCHL playoff victory.

    Game 2 is Saturday night in Brooks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

