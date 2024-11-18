High River couple can officially retire thanks to $2M win

A High River couple is celebrating a big lottery win that will help them retire.

Both Theresa Bourdeau and Charles King were already semi-retired, but plan to completely retire thanks to their $2 million windfall on the Oct. 5 Western 6-49 draw.

Bourdeau says King was taking a nap when she scanned the ticket using the Lotto Spot app.

"I probably checked it eight times," she said in a Monday news release.

"I thought it said $2,000, so I was happy, but I didn’t want to wake him."

When King woke up, Bourdeau told him the good news.

He soon realized they'd won even more than Bourdeau thought.

"We’ve started talking about a big family vacation," Bourdeau said. "We’ll probably go back to Jamaica where our kid got married."

The winners purchased their ticket from the Rexall on Fifth Avenue S.W. in High River.

They won their prize by correctly matching all six of the numbers selected in the draw: 9, 13, 36, 37, 41 and 42.