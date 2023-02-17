High River residents warned of simulated gunfire on final days of Fargo filming

Residents of a southern Alberta town should not be surprised to hear the sound of gunfire this weekend.

Town of High River officials issued a warning Friday afternoon ahead of the final days of filming of the fifth season of the FX series Fargo.

According to the town, the production will use pyrotechnics, not live rounds or blanks, to simulate gunfire and the sound may echo through areas of the community on Friday and Saturday. .

The filming will also see parking restrictions on several roads until noon on Saturday. A list of parking restrictions is available here.

Members of the public are asked to keep their distance from the production to "maintain High River's status as a preferred film destination," said town officials.

The fifth season of Fargo is said to include Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Lukas Gage and Joe Keery. FX has not announced a release date for the latest season.