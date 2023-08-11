'Higher-than-normal fire activity' expected as record-breaking wildfire season continues

The federal government says the rest of the wildfire season could be an extra tough one for Canadians.

New projections out of Ottawa indicate "a continued potential for higher-than-normal fire activity across most of the country."

That's because long-range forecasts show warm temperatures and ongoing drought, according to Michael Norton with Natural Resources Canada.

Norton was joined by meteorologists and emergency preparedness representatives Friday.

The group on hand says August shows above normal activity is expected from British Columbia through to Quebec. Potential remains for a tough September in southern B.C., the Prairies and the North West Territories.

ALBERTA UPDATE

Alberta's situation has improved immensely over the last month or so, but officials with Alberta Wildfire say there's no reason to become complacent.

"It's definitely been a very challenging season," Josee St-Onge said. "We've seen some record-breaking statistics this year and the most hectares burned since we've been recording statistics. We are doing much better now thanks to a break in the weather, but it is still early in the season."

Only 89 fires are currently burning in the forest protection area of Alberta. But the danger has recently increased in southern parts of the province.

St-Onge says the federal outlook predicting a tough September seems realistic.

"It's far from over," she told CTV News.

ADD-ONS

It's already been a devastating year for wildfires across the country.

Nearly 5,600 fires have been sparked as of Thursday, which is about 1,000 more than the 10 year average.

Approximately 13.4 million hectares have been burned and 167,589 residents have been pushed out of their homes.

June has so far been the worst month, with June 22 being the worst day on Canadian record books.

NEW HELP

Friday's federal outlook also involved an announcement focused in the next time sparks fly.

The International Association of Fire Fighters will soon be funding a pilot project to help build wildfire fighting capacity and enhance training in Canada.

The association will show 25 instructors how to deliver consistent and effective wildfire response training through a program in Kamloops.

More than a dozen courses will also be offered across five different locations in Western Canada to train up to 325 structural firefighting personnel.