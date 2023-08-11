'Higher-than-normal fire activity' expected as record-breaking wildfire season continues

The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge B.C., burns toward the north shore of Gun Lake in this Tuesday, August 1, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Owen Rose The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge B.C., burns toward the north shore of Gun Lake in this Tuesday, August 1, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Owen Rose

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina