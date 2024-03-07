'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has reported 17 domestic measles cases so far this year across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. That's an increase from the 12 cases reported in all of 2023.
There have been no confirmed cases in Alberta since December, but Dr. Sam Wong, president of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) section of Pediatrics, says it's only a matter of time.
He points to a surge of cases in Europe and warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) where even countries that have achieved measles elimination status are at risk of outbreaks.
"Measles is highly contagious and we're going to see more spread of it, especially with the lower vaccination rates that we've seen in childhood vaccinations in the last few years," said Wong.
"Part of the problem with measles is the first few days are just like a typical cold, they may have a fever, they may have a cough, they may have a runny nose, but it's extremely contagious.
"It can stay around in a room for up to two hours, putting others who are unvaccinated at risk."
According to the latest figures from Alberta Health, the uptake of measles vaccines for kids getting their first dose by age two was 82 per cent, but that rate declines significantly between urban and rural areas.
In the south zone of the province, it sits at just 46 per cent, and 65 per cent in northeast Alberta, which is well below vaccination levels recommended in the mid-90s to slow spread in the community.
The concern of community transmission has some Calgary parents like Sydney Wuttunee taking extra precautions for her two young children.
On Thursday, she got both of them vaccinated for measles and made sure to check that she had a booster for herself.
"We're travelling to the U.S. in 10 days, so we wanted to make sure everyone in our family had the most up-to-date measles vaccine because of how much we've heard about the spread," she said.
"Vaccines are really important for all of us, but especially vulnerable populations and kids, they have their whole life ahead of them and we've eradicated these diseases through vaccines so it's really shocking that it's even a conversation we're having anymore."
Health Canada recommends that adults born before 1970 are generally presumed to have acquired immunity due to infection with measles when they were younger.
This is due to high levels of measles circulation before 1970. However, vaccination for measles is still recommended for some population groups, even if born before 1970.
Those born after 1970 to 1995 only got one dose and second doses were not introduced until 1996, so that population is encouraged to get a booster shot.
Growing calls for measles vaccines to be available at pharmacies
Currently in Alberta, the measles vaccine has to be booked over the phone via 811 instead of online or through a walk-in appointment at a pharmacy that's offered in other provinces like Ontario.
A CTV Calgary employee attempted to book their vaccine Thursday through 811, waited on hold for about two and a half hours.
The person on the 811 call said there has been long waits daily of up to 100 people in line with the vast majority looking to book an immunization appointment.
Daniel Burton, the co-founder of Apothecare Pharmacy in southeast Calgary, is calling on the province to make measles vaccines more accessible to Albertans and offer publicly-funded vaccines at pharmacy locations.
"We definitely have a lot of people reaching out right now, particularly in the older demographic, to get the MMR measles vaccine because they're concerned about their health and trying to be preventative, " he said.
"Putting the measles vaccine in pharmacies is going to reduce some of the barriers, we're more accessible than the public health clinics you have to make an appointment in all cases for, so there's a lot more opportunity more that could be to come in and get it done here."
"As I understand, we had one case of measles in November, and it was an imported case so someone was infected somewhere else and brought it into the province.
"We're very pleased to see that we haven't had some of the issues that we're heard about it other provinces."
CTV News posed the question to Premier Danielle Smith as to whether or not the province would announce a directive to make the measles vaccine available in pharmacies, but she did not make any commitment to doing so.
"We want to make sure that people understand that this is available and we hope that they look at the risk of consequences for measles which can be very, very high," Smith said.
"So we're glad to see the vaccine rates are still high and we haven't had a problem, but we're in active discussion with our health minister about how we can make sure to get the word out so people know how to be able to get the vaccination for their kids."
Alberta Health also provided the following statement to CTV News regarding measles vaccines:
"Provincially funded measles containing vaccine is not available through community pharmacies in any jurisdictions across Canada, including Alberta," read the statement.
"Measles containing vaccine is available through Alberta Health Services (AHS) public health or through private travel clinics. Immunization appointments for childhood or adult vaccines can be made by calling 811, by calling your nearest AHS public health or community centre, or by accessing a private travel clinic."
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto, says awareness of the vaccination is extremely important, but actually getting the shot is what needs to be done to prevent the spread.
He calls measles "the most highly transmissible virus on the planet."
"It doesn't take much, even a quick exposure, this is the kind of virus that can have even distant transmission in an indoor setting," he said.
"Two cases in Ontario and one in Quebec have no link to travel and no known contact with an infected case, that's very troubling because it means there is some degree of community transmission. We should not be in a position like this. We need to get our vaccine rates higher."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
WNBA to hold pre-season game in Edmonton amid reports of Toronto expansion
The WNBA is coming back to Canada, just maybe not in the way people had expected.
-
Additions of Henrique, Carrick, Stecher help Oilers keep pace in Pacific arms race
The Oilers add defenceman Troy Stecher to the roster, in addition to forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters from 4 cities called to battle Coquitlam apartment building fire
Roughly 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Coquitlam in the early hours of Thursday morning.
-
Metro Vancouver nurse suspended after emergency room altercation, regulator says
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for a month and ordered to take anger-management training after he physically fought with a patient in a Metro Vancouver emergency room, according to the provincial nursing regulator.
-
'Splashy stunts' used by influencers, live streamers to gain attention: social media expert
After a young B.C. man was allegedly paid to drive a car into the ocean during a live stream, a social media expert is urging young followers to understand influencers are performers.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's $20M deal for electric buses cancelled after supplier's bankruptcy
A U.S. court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
Metro Vancouver nurse suspended after emergency room altercation, regulator says
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for a month and ordered to take anger-management training after he physically fought with a patient in a Metro Vancouver emergency room, according to the provincial nursing regulator.
-
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Saskatoon
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Sask. couple donates $2M for scanner at Royal University Hospital
Saskatoon philanthropists Leslie and Irene Dubé have made a major donation to bring a new nuclear imaging scanner to the Royal University Hospital (RUH).
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation will not return to bargaining table until gov't puts commitments in contract
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor
Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina's municipal government.
-
'Probably our busiest day ever': Sask. collectors race to get their hands on Connor Bedard rookie cards
Wednesday marked a special day for hockey card collectors alike as it was the official release day of the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 set. Included in the set is Connor Bedard’s rookie 'Young Guns' card, a card the vast majority of collectors consider to be Bedard’s official rookie card.
Toronto
-
Winter 'cancelled' in Toronto amid warm season: Environment Canada climatologist
A senior climatologist with Environment Canada says winter was "cancelled" in Toronto as it has been unseasonably warm this season.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
-
Half of the homes for sale in February in these 7 regions in the GTA cost more than $1 million: report
More than half of the homes for sale in seven regions in the GTA were listed for more than $1 million in February, according to a recent Point 2 Homes report.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Quebec forest fire protection agency issues earliest ever warnings
With the snow melting and the ground beginning to dry, Quebec's forest fire protection agency is already on watch, issuing its first warnings on Thursday.
-
Quebec judge won't exempt church-supported palliative care home from MAID law
A Superior Court judge has denied a request from Montreal's Roman Catholic archdiocese for an exemption to a Quebec law requiring all palliative care centres in the province to provide medical assistance in dying.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Off-duty Halifax police officer saves a life
An off-duty Halifax police officer recently saved a woman choking at a restaurant.
Winnipeg
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday
A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.
-
It will cost more to golf at some Winnipeg courses this year
Green fees are teed up to rise slightly at a number of city-owned golf courses this season.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Barrhaven homicide 'largest murder' in recent Ottawa history: A look at past multiple homicides
Ottawa's police chief says Wednesday's mass killing in Barrhaven appears to have the highest death toll of any mass killing in the city of Ottawa's modern history.
-
Former OPP commissioner explains why information is slow to release after a major crime
In the hours and days after a major crime, the demand for information is tremendous. Journalists and the public have a multitude of questions that, often, only police can answer. Police, however, are often tight-lipped and release details carefully and deliberately.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department to reopen
The Blanche River Health emergency department at its Englehart site is set to reopen Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Police raid uncovers cache of firearms in Innisfil, Ont., man faces 115+ charges
An Innisfil, Ont., man faces more than 115 charges after police raided a home south of Barrie following information about a suspect believed to be purchasing and trafficking firearms.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes head-on into marked police vehicle
Police in Barrie nabbed four suspected impaired drivers in less than 16 hours on city streets, including one vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a marked police cruiser.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
-
Sawed-off shotgun seized during Kitchener man’s arrest
A Kitchener man is facing a total of 11 charges after police were called to a Hanover home.
London
-
'Significant rainfall' possible as Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Windsor
-
Police release identity of Windsor homicide victim in Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police say after thorough examination, the suspicious death investigation in Erie Beach is now being treated as a homicide.
-
'We're very excited about it': Ontario maple syrup producers ready to tap into funding
Ontario maple syrup producers are excited that the federal and provincial governments are investing more than $1 million through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to support the productivity and growth of businesses in the province’s maple syrup sector.
-
Ford City 'suspicious' fire under investigation
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating fire in the Ford City area that has been deemed suspicious.