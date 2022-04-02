Highway 1 east of Field reopens after morning crash

Drivers heading west or east through the Rocky Mountains had a tough time Saturday, thanks to a crash near the town of Field.

On Saturday morning, a vehicle incident closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the community for several hours.

DriveBC reported a jackknifed semi-truck blocking the road at Yoho Valley Road/Takakkaw Falls.

Crews managed to reopen the highway after 2:30 p.m. Congestion in the area subsided roughly 30 minutes later.