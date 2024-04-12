CALGARY
Calgary

    • Highway 1 west of Calgary clear of protesters: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Highway 1 west of Calgary is now clear from anti-carbon tax protesters who blocked traffic Friday evening.

    Cochrane RCMP sent an update Saturday morning just after 9:30 a.m., stating the the highway is clear and normal traffic has resumed.

    In a news release just after 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, Cochrane RCMP said four or five vehicles were taking up all lanes of the highway between Jumping Pound Road and Highway 22.

    Police requested that drivers slow down and use caution in the area until the matter is resolved.

    Alberta RCMP say it's illegal and unsafe for individuals demonstrating against the recent carbon tax hike to block highway with their bodies or vehicles.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News