Highway 1 west of Calgary clear of protesters: RCMP

Highway 1 west of Calgary is now clear from anti-carbon tax protesters who blocked traffic Friday evening.

Cochrane RCMP sent an update Saturday morning just after 9:30 a.m., stating the the highway is clear and normal traffic has resumed.

In a news release just after 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, Cochrane RCMP said four or five vehicles were taking up all lanes of the highway between Jumping Pound Road and Highway 22.

Police requested that drivers slow down and use caution in the area until the matter is resolved.

Alberta RCMP say it's illegal and unsafe for individuals demonstrating against the recent carbon tax hike to block highway with their bodies or vehicles.