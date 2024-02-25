Highway alert issued for Banff as heavy snowfall expected to fall through Monday

A snowfall warning and two highway alerts were issued for Banff National Park early Sunday morning.

At 4:35 a.m., a snowfall warning was issued, warning of heavy snow that will continue throughout Sunday and into Sunday night. The forecast calls for total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” it said. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Meanwhile, highway alerts were issued for High 93 from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, and from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

That stretch of highway is predicted to receive anywhere from 20 to 35 centimetres until it tapers off Monday.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” it said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.caor tweet reports using #ABStorm.