Hikers to see intermittent trail closures at Grassi Lakes

A popular spot for hikers to frequent just outside of Canmore, Alta., will be closed on and off this spring and summer to help fix erosion problems.

Grassi Lakes trails and day use areas will both see closures, according to an advisory on the Alberta Parks website, as crews work to re-establish drainage ditches, upsize culverts and repair the trail surface.

"We recognize the construction and associated closures are inconvenient; however, they are necessary," said Alberta Parks.

Intermittent closures will be in place from May 21 to June 2, and then from June 7 to approximately July 31.

Though detours and closures will be in place during this project, officials say access to the lakes will still be available via one of the two trails.

"Only the Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail may be open for use," explains the advisory.

"The Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail contains steep sections and stairs. Users will be required to navigate these steep stairs and sections both up and down the trail."

A short-term closure of the Grassi Lakes parking lots, including the main lot and overflow lot, will happen from June 3 to 6.

During this time there will be no access to the Upper Grassi Lakes Trail or Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail.

The provincial government announced $4 million for upgrade to Grassi Lakes and Goat Creek day-use areas in budget 2022, saying the COVID-19 pandemic caused undue strain on the area as travel restrictions sent Albertans flocking to local tourist spots.