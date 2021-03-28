CALGARY -- An Alberta hotel that was built more than 100 years ago is no more following an early morning fire.

Vulcan RCMP, along with firefighters and other first responders, were called to a business in Carmangay, Alta., a small community approximately 61 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge, for reports of a fire at 2:45 a.m.

Crews did their best to extinguish the fire but, ultimately, the building was completely destroyed.

Police have not confirmed the name of the business, which was built following the turn of the century, but Facebook posts from the Carmangay Historical Society identify it as the Grange Hotel.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire but three other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.