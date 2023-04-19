Historic strike: Federal public service workers picket in Calgary

After nearly two years of fruitless negotiations, roughly 155,000 federal public service workers have kicked off the largest public service strike in Canadian history.

In Calgary, picket lines started at the Harry Hays Building as well as the Southland Park Business Centre at 6:30 a.m.

They are expected to run until around 5:30 p.m. with workers picketing in four-hour shifts.

More than 200 workers took to the front steps of the Harry Hays Building early Wednesday morning with signs in hands and whistles at the ready.

"Nobody wants to be on strike. This is not our goal. However, we know that it's required. We know that it's necessary for us to get a fair contract," said Kathy Ajram, a member of the Union of Taxation Employees.

"With inflation, we are seeing our members suffer and struggle. They can't pay bills, they can't pay their rent, putting food on the table is difficult. Hearing these stories is soul crushing. Our members deserve more."

Talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before the union's deadline Tuesday evening.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says it will remain at the table but the strike will continue until key issues are addressed.

Wages are a key issue with the union seeking 4.5 per cent increases per year in a three-year contract.

The government, meanwhile, reportedly offered three per cent per year over three years.

In addition to pay raises, the union also wants greater limits on contract work and provisions for remote work written into the collective agreement.

The Treasury Board has said it is clear from the union's position that enshrining remote work in the collective agreement is a "deal-breaker."

'WORKED A WHOLE LOT HARDER'

The striking employees disagree with the Treasury Board's decision on remote work.

"We had always been advised that working from home wasn't something that the government could offer because we weren't going to be able to do our job effectively. We've proven we can do the job effectively and in fact, have worked a whole lot harder with delivering brand new services and teaching ourselves how to do so from the comfort of our own home," said Ajram.

"For a lot of our members, we're dealing with single parents who have to have a work life balance. It's extremely important. Being able to work from home gives them the ability to take care of their families the way that they need to."

PSAC workers and supporters walk a picket line in Halifax on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Meanwhile the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation (CTF) says PSAC is going too far, with the group calling on the federal government to deny their "unaffordable and unsustainable demands."

"Canadians don't feel sorry for the privileged bureaucrats on strike who took pay raises during the pandemic and never worry about losing their job," said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF in a release.

"These bureaucrats are living a privileged life and now they want to take billions more from taxpayers who are worried about making their mortgage payments and struggling to afford gas and groceries."

Terrazano says PSAC's proposed raise would cost Canadian taxpayers $9.3 billion over three years.

Ajram disputes the CTF's statements, adding that Canadians "can't afford to not have this increase."

"At the end of the day, our services are here for the public," she said.

"We are here for the public. Having the wage increase will retain better employment and keep our staff here. Unfortunately, it's a competitive market out there."

Picket lines are also moving ahead in six other locations across Alberta, including Drumheller, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Bowden and Niblock National Park.

The strike is expected to impact many Canadians, including those who receive seniors benefits, CRA assistance, tax returns, passport applications and new Veterans Affairs requests.

With files from Kevin Green