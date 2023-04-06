History repeats as Lethbridge Hurricanes see early post-season exit
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
'An embarrassment to the nation': Former PM Chretien on state of 24 Sussex Drive
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the current state of 24 Sussex Drive is 'an embarrassment to the nation.'
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, his manager said on Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles at age 59.
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Between 20 and 30 rounds fired during north Edmonton drive-by shootout: EPS
Police in Edmonton believe as many as 30 shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during a drive-by shootout in north Edmonton last Friday.
Edmonton making Forbes list of top travel destinations a sign of what's to come, say local business owners
Forbes disagrees with Toronto Life: Edmonton does have good food and a fun vibe. That's the review of Alberta's capital city in a recent Forbes list of the best places in the world to visit in 2023.
Street sweeping to start Monday in Edmonton
The city plans to start street sweeping on Monday, weather permitting.
'It's unacceptable': Fight to keep SFU football program alive ramps up
The fight to keep Simon Fraser University’s football program alive is heating up.
-
BREAKING | B.C. drops mask mandate for health-care settings, some restrictions for long-term care
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has lifted a universal mask mandate for workers and patients in health-care settings.
Kelowna RCMP deploying plainclothes officers downtown, on transit
Kelowna RCMP said the officers will monitor and address “any concerning behaviour,” after reports of youth troubling passengers and BC Transit employees.
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
Murphy’s Logic: RCMP shows self-interest over public interest once again
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy looks at the RCMP's response to the Mass Casualty Commission's final report.
Slew of federal minister visits to Cape Breton fuels election speculation
After four visits to Cape Breton by federal ministers in the past week alone, a political scientist is predicting an election is on the horizon.
Man arrested for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian pastor in Victoria
Walter "Theo" Machinski, of Nanaimo, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with carrying out the attack. According to the church, a man with the same name served as the church's pastor before the current pastor, whose home was attacked, took over the role.
Victoria man wanted B.C.-wide arrested in Port Alberni
A Victoria man who was the subject of a provincewide arrest warrant last month has been captured.
Gun found in Parksville home, 2 arrested during police raid
The Oceanside RCMP say two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Parksville on Wednesday.
Blue Jays unveil revamped Rogers Centre ahead of home opener. Look at the pictures
Toronto Blue Jays fans have been given a final look at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre ahead of the team’s home opener next week.
What's open and closed in Toronto for Easter long weekend 2023?
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
'Better late than never': Classical record returned to Toronto Public Library about 40 years late
Someone in Toronto returned a classical record to a public library that was checked out more than 40 years ago.
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. Nearly one million customers are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him
A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.
Montreal police say suspicious death of man, 71, now considered a homicide
Montreal police confirmed the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough late last month is now considered a homicide. The man's death marks the city's seventh homicide of 2023.
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are spending a second night without electricity, as the clean-up continues following the freezing rainstorm.
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations and Blair and Tremblay stations.
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Region shells out over $150K in homeless encampment court case
The Region of Waterloo said it spent over $150,000 on legal fees over an injunction to evict residents from an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
Road closure and emergency detour signs, what motorists should do when they come across them
When a large sign reads ‘ROAD CLOSED,’ it seems not every driver knows what that means and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say, road and lane closed signs are often ignored.
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
Eight-year-old Sask. boy fatally struck by school bus
A child is dead after an incident involving a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to police.
Saskatoon school locked down after 'agitated' stranger enters the building
Fairhaven School went on lockdown on Thursday morning after an agitated stranger entered the building and ignored requests to leave.
Sask. mom says more funding is needed for kids with special needs after school lockdown incident
A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for more education funding to support students with special needs after an alarming incident involving her son.
Ontario to give cities power to expand boundaries to build homes
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Elliot Lake man charged after snow blown onto neighbour's vehicle
A 36-year-old Elliot Lake man is accused of damaging a neighbour's vehicle by intentionally blowing snow into the driveway and covering their car, police say.
Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police
Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.
New PET scanner sits idle at Winnipeg hospital without staff to operate it
The installation of a new PET scanner in Manitoba was done months ago, but there’s no staff hired yet to operate it.
City investigating potentially harmful contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park
The City of Regina said that recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park revealed an area with soil contamination that is potentially harmful to both humans and pets.
236 Fillipino nurses receive conditional offers to join Sask. health care system, province says
Hundreds more Filipino Registered Nurses (RN) received conditional offers to join the Saskatchewan health care system, following the province’s second recruitment mission to the Philippines.
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.