CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian left injured in Bankview crosswalk

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    Calgary police need your help in their hunt for a hit-and-run driver they say left a seriously injured man in a Bankview crosswalk last month.

    The incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 14, at 14 Street and 25 Avenue S.W.

    "Police recovered a piece of a black bumper at the scene that is believed to belong to the suspect's vehicle," a release issued on Monday said.

    "CCTV and dash-cam footage have now confirmed the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima.

    "The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage as a result of the collision."

    If you have information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or who owns it, you're asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News