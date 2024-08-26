Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian left injured in Bankview crosswalk

Calgary police need your help in their hunt for a hit-and-run driver they say left a seriously injured man in a Bankview crosswalk last month.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 14, at 14 Street and 25 Avenue S.W.

"Police recovered a piece of a black bumper at the scene that is believed to belong to the suspect's vehicle," a release issued on Monday said.

"CCTV and dash-cam footage have now confirmed the suspect was driving a 2018-2021 black Nissan Maxima.

"The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage as a result of the collision."

If you have information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or who owns it, you're asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.