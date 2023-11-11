Hitmen ace the power play as they power past Oil Kings 6-1

The Calgary Hitmen received a heroic performance from Oliver Tulk Friday night, leading to a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Tulk had two goals and two assists while Ben Kindel had a goal and three assists for the Hitmen. Easton LaPlante, playing his first WHL game, earned his first point and goaltender Ethan Buenaventura stopped 36 shots for the hosts.

The Hitmen benefitted from a power play that was three for three on the night.

The win brought the Hitmen back to a .500 record at 8-8-2-0.

The two teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton.