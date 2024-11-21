Hitmen acquire Penguins prospect Tanner Howe from Pats

The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe from the Regina Pats.

Howe, a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, is in his fourth full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

In exchange, the Hitmen sent defenseman Reese Hamilton, forward Keets Fawcett, a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL prospects draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft.

“We are very excited to add a two-way player and leader to our group. Through his three-plus years in the Western Hockey League, Tanner has demonstrated that he is an elite player and a leader.” Hitmen general manager Garry Davidson said in a news release.

“Making a trade for this calibre of player means you have to make the tough decision to part with good young players. We wish Keets and Reese the very best as they move forward in their careers.”

Through four seasons, the 18-year-old forward has registered 98 goals and 142 assists for 240 points in 2017 games. He spent last season as the captain of the Regina Pats, leading the team with 77 points.

“While this is an important trade for our franchise, it is also very difficult moving a quality person, and quality player, in Tanner Howe,” Alan Millar, Regina Pats vice president of hockey operations and GM, said.

“Tanner plays the game the right way, is a tremendous leader, and is a person with great values and integrity. He has a very bright future in the game, and we wish him the best in Calgary, and beyond with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tanner will always be a Pat.”

This season, he has six goals and one assist in 10 games.

A product of Prince Albert, Sask., Howe signed an entry-level deal with the Penguins in July and was one of 39 CHL players invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Showcase.

Through 21 games this season, the Hitmen are 10-7-3-1, sitting in sixth in the WHL’s eastern conference.

The Hitmen are back on the ice at the Saddledome on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., taking on the Victoria Royals.