CALGARY -- While the Flames have stumbled out of the starting gate in October, the outlook has been a lot brighter for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.

When they woke up Thanksgiving morning, preparing for a 2 p.m. tilt against the Saskatoon Blades at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Hitmen were sitting solidly in third place, where they’re tied with Lethbridge, in the WHL’s Central Division, with a 4-1-1 record for nine points after six games.

They currently trail Edmonton (7-1-3, 17 pts) and Medicine Hat (7-2-1, 15 pts), both of whom have played nearly twice as many games in the Central.

The hottest Hitmen at the moment are Egor Zamula, riding a six-game point scoring streak and Carson Focht, who has points in five straight games.

Monday’s Thanksgiving matinee features a preliminary event: Airband Together for a Wish before the game, which will feature a number of different teams competing in an airband competition in The Club before the game.

All proceeds from the Airband competition will directed to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

The Hitmen will facilitate a wish grant during the first intermission.

That’s only one half of an interesting philanthropic double header: on November 2, the Hitmen will host Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart in a rematch with Saskatoon that will serve as the preliminary bout to a post-game wrestling card staged to raise money for prostate cancer research.

For more information, go to the prostate cancer centre website.