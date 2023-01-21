Hitmen comeback stalls as Wheat Kings win 4-2

The Calgary Hitmen came back only to have their comeback fall short Friday, as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Saddledome.

They trailed in the third 2-0, after a pair of second period goals by Wheat Kings Luke Shipley and Calder Anderson, before London Hoilett scored twice in the third to knot the score at 2-2.

A late goal from Quinn Mantel, followed by an empty-netter from Nolan Flamand, sealed the deal for Brandon.

Hoilett was named the game's first star.

Brayden Peters stopped 31 shots for the Hitmen in goal.

The Hitmen's record dropped to 22-15-3-1, good for sixth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference. They're four points back of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Hitmen visit Medicine Hat Saturday before returning to the Saddledome for a 4 p.m. contest against Red Deer.