Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk named to U18 Canadian men's team

The WHL playoffs didn't go very well for the Calgary Hitmen, but the team received some good news Saturday when defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was selected to be part of Canada's national men's U18 team in the 2023 IHF World Championship.

The event takes place April 20-30 in Basel, Switzerland.

Yakemchuk, 17, scored 19 goals and added 28 assists for 47 points, and was chosen as a second team all-star.

Canada opens the U18 championships against Sweden on April 20 at 6:30 a.m. MT.