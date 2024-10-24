Hitmen kick off 3-game road trip on wrong foot, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers

A three-game road trip across the prairies got off on a sour note Wednesday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.

Ben Kindel and Carson Wetsch helped the Hitmen match the Tigers, who got a pair of goals from Gavin Mckenna, to a 2-2 tie after two periods.

However, the Tigers came out roaring in the third, getting two goals 46 seconds apart from Hunter St. Martin and Bryce Pickford.

Medicine Hat goaltender Harrison Meneghin shut down the Hitmen for the remainder of the third to make the final score 4-2.

Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 22-17 on the night.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday night date with the Pats in Regina, followed by a Sunday clash with the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

The Hitmen return home for a rematch with Medicine Hat next Wednesday night at the Saddledome at 6 p.m.