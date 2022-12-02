Hitmen ready for Sunday Teddy Bear Toss

Thousands of teddy bears are tossed onto the ice, triggered by the home team's first goal, for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss for charity during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action between the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Calgary goal scorer Kaden Elder buries himself under teddy bears piling up on the ice. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal) Thousands of teddy bears are tossed onto the ice, triggered by the home team's first goal, for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss for charity during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action between the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Calgary goal scorer Kaden Elder buries himself under teddy bears piling up on the ice. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina