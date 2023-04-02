Hitmen tie up series with overtime thriller in Red Deer

David Adaszynski scored late in the first overtime to lead the Calgary Hitmen to a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night over the Rebels in Red Deer.

The win tied the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Trailing 1-0 late in the third, the Hitmen were on the verge of going down two games to Red Deer when they pulled goalie Brayden Peters with just under two minutes left in regulation.

Sean Tschigerl converted a loose puck in front of the Rebels net, tying the score at one with 1:37 remaining in regulation time.

Red Deer outshot Calgary 39-38, with Peters getting the win for the Hitmen.

The Hitmen and Rebels were both blanked on four power play opportunities apiece.

Game 3 is Monday night at Saddledome. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here.