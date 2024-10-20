Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
Carter Yakemchuk, Carson Wetsch and Brandon Gorzynski lifted the Hitmen to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Lethbridge crawled back into it in the second, getting a goal late in the period from Brayden Edwards.
Calgary snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback in the third period, getting three more goals from David Adaszynski, Noah Kosick – his first WHL goal – and Max Muranov.
Calgary outshot Lethbridge 39-21.
The Hitmen improved to 4-4-1-0.
Lethbridge sits at 6-2-1-0.
Next up for the Hitmen is a Wednesday night contest in Medicine Hat against the Tigers. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night clash in Swift Current against the Broncos.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
Too close to call: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
EXCLUSIVE Indian high commissioner accuses Trudeau of destroying bilateral relationship, says 'mistrust' persists
India's high commissioner to Canada — who has been expelled from the country — says while the economic relationship between Canada and India will likely be preserved, the political one is now characterized by 'mistrust.'
Georgia authorities investigating 'catastrophic failure' of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
With inflation below target, BoC expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Indian high commissioner accuses Trudeau of destroying bilateral relationship, says 'mistrust' persists
India's high commissioner to Canada — who has been expelled from the country — says while the economic relationship between Canada and India will likely be preserved, the political one is now characterized by 'mistrust.'
-
Kyiv launches more than 100 drones over Russia as a missile strike on Ukraine injures 17
Russian air defences shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones Sunday over Russia's western regions, Moscow officials said, while 17 people were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in a ballistic missile attack.
Lethbridge
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
-
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
-
B.C. politics have changed 'forever,' Rustad says, vowing to keep battling NDP
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
-
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
-
B.C. politics have changed 'forever,' Rustad says, vowing to keep battling NDP
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
Saskatoon
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
Regina
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
New mural showcasing Regina's skyline unveiled in Victoria Park
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
Toronto
-
The Ontario legislature is back Monday. Critics say Ford is keener on electioneering
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
-
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
-
Tobacco companies unlikely to shift business models despite proposed settlement: prof
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
Montreal
-
Another vehicle set ablaze in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that another vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Eleven teachers suspended at Bedford elementary school over toxic environment allegations
Eleven teachers at Bedford Elementary School have been suspended at the request of the director general of the Montreal School Service Centre (CSSDM), who made the announcement in a press release on Saturday evening.
-
Simple Plan latest Canadian act to get documentary treatment at Prime Video
The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.
Atlantic
-
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
Halifax police investigating sudden death at a Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
Motorcyclist dead following single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B.
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B., early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Ottawa
-
Small Business Week kicks off Sunday, Ottawa celebrates its entrepreneurs
Small Business Week kicks off Sunday to celebrate the hard work entrepreneurs do and the role they play in economic growth.
-
'Get out there and enjoy it': Here's how nice it feels this Sunday in Ottawa
The higher-than-normal temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Sunday.
-
Maxim Tissot retires from professional soccer
Atletico Ottawa captain, Maxim Tissot, is retiring from professional soccer after a 12-year-career.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Barrie
-
Pickup truck catches fire on 400
A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
-
Green Party nominates Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
London
-
Western Mustangs to host McMaster in OUA football playoffs after finishing second in conference
The Western Mustangs have finished second overall in the OUA Football Conference after punishing Windsor 46-5 Saturday at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
-
Forest City Film Festival featuring more than 90 films, Victor Garber tribute begins Sunday
The Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) begins Sunday with more than 90 films over eight days. The week will be capped off with the FCFF honouring Hollywood veteran and London native Victor Garber.
-
On The Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
-
Zombie Walk invades downtown in support of a good cause
Undead pirates and bloody clowns slowly dragged through Downtown Windsor as part of the Zombie Walk and Parade’s return to the city core.
-
St. Clair men’s baseball win fourth consecutive OCAA gold medal after defeating Lambton College
The St. Clair College Men’s Baseball team were provincial champions again after a 4-2 win over host Lambton College Saturday afternoon at the OCAA Championships held at Errol Russell Park on Stan Slack Field in Sarnia.