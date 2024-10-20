Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1

Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.

Carter Yakemchuk, Carson Wetsch and Brandon Gorzynski lifted the Hitmen to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Lethbridge crawled back into it in the second, getting a goal late in the period from Brayden Edwards.

Calgary snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback in the third period, getting three more goals from David Adaszynski, Noah Kosick – his first WHL goal – and Max Muranov.

Calgary outshot Lethbridge 39-21.

The Hitmen improved to 4-4-1-0.

Lethbridge sits at 6-2-1-0.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Wednesday night contest in Medicine Hat against the Tigers. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night clash in Swift Current against the Broncos.