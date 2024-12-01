HIV rates in Alberta are up 73%, nearly doubled since 2019

Sunday marks World AIDs Day and doctors, researchers, and community advocates are raising the alarm over the significant rise in HIV rates across Canada, including Alberta.

According to an annual report by Alberta Health, the number of reported HIV cases nearly double since 2019 and increased 73% between 2022 and 2023.

“Our clinics are busting at the seams. We’re doing more work with much of the same resources,” said Dr. Caley Shukalek, a Calgary physician who works at an HIV clinics and is the co-founder Freddie, a company offering treatment and medications across the country.

“It’s a struggle to get patients to be seen immediately on diagnoses and that’s just because we don’t have enough doctors experienced and interested in being the clinics. We have a shortage of a nurse supply and shortage of inhouse pharmacists to help us manage these patients.”

There are a multitude of reasons for the rise.

Experts in the field say reduced access to testing and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic lead to underdiagnosed cases, which likely also lead to increased transmission.

While HIV rates are still high among gay, bisexual, and trans populations, in Alberta heterosexual contact is now the leading cause of infection.

“Gay, bisexual, men have sex men, and trans populations still represent 40 percent of cases so it’s still a significant rate amongst a small group of people. But, we are seeing an increase of transmission from heterosexual sex between men and women. We’re seeing an increase transmission among those who uses substances, and we’re seeing an increase of cases acquired outside the country and so for all of those reasons we’re seeing a change in demographics,” said Dr. Shukalek.

More than half of the cases in Alberta in 2023 were believed to be acquired outside of Canada – whether through immigration or Canadians becoming infected while travelling abroad.

Alberta Health reported around 55 per cent of cases identified in 2023 were acquired out of the country, compared to 43 per cent the year prior.

Alberta’s Ministry of Health said the number of HIV cases for 2024 have not been finalized but are on track to be similar to what was reported in 2023.