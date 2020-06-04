CALGARY -- Hockey Canada has lifted its ban on sanctioned activities and is leaving it up to regional organizations across the country to determine when it’s safe to get back on the ice.

The organization cancelled all games, tournaments and practices on March 12th due to COVID-19.

Hockey Alberta says it is working with the provincial government on a plan to safely reopen arenas.

“This statement means that when arenas reopen as part of the government of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy, our Members may resume on-ice, sanctioned activities – subject to compliance with current health and safety standards in Alberta,” the organization wrote in an update on Thursday.

Hockey arenas are currently in stage three of the province’s relaunch strategy, but Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says they are considering moving the opening of some facilities into stage two.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from recreation, fitness and sports with respect to the original classification of the relaunch,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday. “We have been looking at the possibility of moving that particular group, with certain restrictions and limitations, of course, as with all places that are currently open, into stage two."

Stage two of Alberta’s relaunch is tentatively set for June 19th, but both Dr. Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney have indicated it may happen even sooner.

“My team and I did take forward some considerations for perhaps moving the stage two of relaunch a little bit earlier,” said Dr. Hinshaw.

A decision is expected early next week.