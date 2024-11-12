CALGARY
Calgary

    Holiday festivals and Christmas events in Calgary this winter

    The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts Zoolights. (Calgary Zoo/Facebook) The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts Zoolights. (Calgary Zoo/Facebook)
    If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary this winter to be aware of.

    Here's a look at just a few…

    Zoolights

    • What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
    • When: Nov. 15, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025.

    Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

    • What: Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces.
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW.
    • When: Nov 15-17, Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024.

    Muppet Christmas Carol at the Jubilee

    • What: The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Glatz Concerts present Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.
    • Where: Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

    Lions Festival of Lights

    • What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.
    • Where: Confederation Park Golf Course, 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W.
    • When: Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by katTv (@kattv17)

    A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary

    • What: Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways.
    • Where: Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons), 220 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, 2024.

    Christmas lights at Spruce Meadows

    • What: View some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car by heading to Spruce Meadows. Enter the drive-through holiday light display at the main gate at Spruce Meadows Way (on the east side of Spruce Meadows) and exit via Tournament Lane (on the west side of Spruce Meadows).
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW.
    • When: Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29, 2024.

    Once upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

    • What: Experience the magic of the holidays at Heritage Park during Once Upon a Christmas.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • When: Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 7 – 22, 2024.

    Calgary Philharmonic's Traditional Christmas

    • What: Celebrate the season with a selection of holiday favourites performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Calgary Men’s Chorus and soloists from Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program.
    • Where: Grace Presbyterian Church, 1009 15 Ave. S.W.
    • When: Dec. 10, 11 and 12, 2024.

    The Nutcracker

    • What: Alberta Ballet brings The Nutcracker back to the Jubilee Auditorium. The classic two-act ballet tells the story of Klara and her new nutcracker doll given to her for Christmas from her eccentric uncle.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • When: Dec. 13 – 24, 2024.

    Sippin' Santa at Ricardo's Hideaway

    • What: Staff at Ricardo’s Hideaway will be decking the halls with festive décor and serving up specialty cocktails as part of the bar's annual Sippin' Santa popup.
    • Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway, 1530 Fifth St. S.W.
    • When: Monday, Nov. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 31, 2024. 

