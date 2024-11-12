Holiday festivals and Christmas events in Calgary this winter

If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary this winter to be aware of.

Here's a look at just a few…

Zoolights

What: Zoolights is a family friendly event that sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of sparkly holiday lights. Some days may be cancelled due to cold weather, so be sure to check the Calgary Zoo’s social media before attending.

When: Nov. 15, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025.

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with seasonal décor and shop for holiday gifts at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces.

When: Nov 15-17, Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024.

Muppet Christmas Carol at the Jubilee

What: The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Glatz Concerts present Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film.

When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Lions Festival of Lights

What: This year marks the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights, a dazzling outdoor Christmas light display you can drive past or walk through.

When: Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025.

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Calgary

What: Watch Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol come to life on the Theatre Calgary Stage. The play tells the story of elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three spirits that take him on a journey into his past, present and future to show him the errors of his ways.

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, 2024.

Christmas lights at Spruce Meadows

What: View some Christmas lights from the comfort of your car by heading to Spruce Meadows. Enter the drive-through holiday light display at the main gate at Spruce Meadows Way (on the east side of Spruce Meadows) and exit via Tournament Lane (on the west side of Spruce Meadows).

When: Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29, 2024.

Once upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

What: Experience the magic of the holidays at Heritage Park during Once Upon a Christmas.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 7 – 22, 2024.

Calgary Philharmonic's Traditional Christmas

What: Celebrate the season with a selection of holiday favourites performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Calgary Men’s Chorus and soloists from Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program.

When: Dec. 10, 11 and 12, 2024.

The Nutcracker

What: Alberta Ballet brings The Nutcracker back to the Jubilee Auditorium. The classic two-act ballet tells the story of Klara and her new nutcracker doll given to her for Christmas from her eccentric uncle.

When: Dec. 13 – 24, 2024.

Sippin' Santa at Ricardo's Hideaway