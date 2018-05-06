CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Home damaged by fire in northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 12:21PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 6:22PM MDT
Fire ripped through a home in St. Andrews Heights early on Sunday morning but fortunately there were no people or pets inside.
Crews responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of 12th Avenue northwest. On arrival, they found large amounts of smoke and visible flames on the outside of the home. The homeowner was already outside and said no one else was still inside, which crews later confirmed.
Crews quickly extinguished the flames on the outside of the building and then started an aggressive attack inside to control the spread of flames and limit damage.
Police are investigating whether the fire was intentionally set or not.