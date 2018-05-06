Fire ripped through a home in St. Andrews Heights early on Sunday morning but fortunately there were no people or pets inside.

Crews responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of 12th Avenue northwest. On arrival, they found large amounts of smoke and visible flames on the outside of the home. The homeowner was already outside and said no one else was still inside, which crews later confirmed.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames on the outside of the building and then started an aggressive attack inside to control the spread of flames and limit damage.

Police are investigating whether the fire was intentionally set or not.