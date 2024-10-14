CALGARY
Calgary

    • Homes evacuated after contractors hit gas line in northwest Calgary

    Share

    Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s northwest Monday afternoon.

    Multiple 911 calls came in around 3:30 p.m. for a strong smell of natural gas in the 1000 block of Santana Road Northwest.

    Officials say contractors working on a nearby home struck a 1.5-inch gas line.

    Eight homes were evacuated, and Calgary Police were on scene to shut down the road.

    CFD says there were no injuries.

    ATCO was able to isolate and cap the leak, and residents were allowed back into their homes shortly after 5 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News