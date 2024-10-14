Homes evacuated after contractors hit gas line in northwest Calgary

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s northwest Monday afternoon.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 3:30 p.m. for a strong smell of natural gas in the 1000 block of Santana Road Northwest.

Officials say contractors working on a nearby home struck a 1.5-inch gas line.

Eight homes were evacuated, and Calgary Police were on scene to shut down the road.

CFD says there were no injuries.

ATCO was able to isolate and cap the leak, and residents were allowed back into their homes shortly after 5 p.m.