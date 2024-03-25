Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.

Officers were called to the Super 8 located in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. around 3 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to a social media post from police.

A man was found suffering from significant injuries inside one of the suites on the fourth floor. He succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

One person was taken into custody by police.

Police planned to hold the scene at the hotel as the investigation continued.

“With something like this, I think that the whole hotel right now is potentially a crime scene, the parking lot as well, so we’re not entirely sure where we’re going to find any evidence or anything like that,” acting Staff Sgt. Juno Brady said Monday.

“We’ll await our homicide detectives, they’ll make that final determination as to how long we’re holding the hotel or the rooms for.”

With the investigation still in its early stages, police did not have further details to share about the circumstances of the man's death.